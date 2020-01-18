Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:PFNX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 373,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,901. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

