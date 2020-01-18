PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 109,710 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 109,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,566,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of FleetCor Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $310.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.51 and a 52-week high of $315.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

