PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,643 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,950,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 110,047 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.