PGGM Investments Has $29.51 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113,256 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

