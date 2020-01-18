PGGM Investments Sells 115,433 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,433 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $37,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.