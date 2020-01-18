PGGM Investments Sells 312,153 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312,153 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.