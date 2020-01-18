PGGM Investments Sells 565,694 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565,694 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $148,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,341,000 after buying an additional 653,885 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 6.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 136.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 241,313 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

