Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $121.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.82.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 2,781,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

