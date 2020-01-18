Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 41,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.56. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
