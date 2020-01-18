Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 41,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.56. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

