Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 280,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,592. The company has a market cap of $184.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

