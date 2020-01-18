Piper Sandler Raises Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Price Target to

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Chiasma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

