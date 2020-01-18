Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTFC. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
