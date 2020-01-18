Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTFC. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

