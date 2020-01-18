Pivot Token (PVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $273,083.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $273,083.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

