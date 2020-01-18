PlayChip 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $84.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.93 or 0.05837415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032773 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00128447 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

