Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Receives C$4.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PLZ.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.69. 111,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,926. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.41. The firm has a market cap of $479.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

