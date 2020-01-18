Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Nate Walkingshaw Sells 6,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $19.76 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 791,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

