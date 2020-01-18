POA (POA) Hits Market Cap of $2.78 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $425,630.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

