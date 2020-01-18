Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Polaris Industries stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.08. 762,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,466,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

