PotCoin Trading 30.1% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $723.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,133.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.01926225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.09 or 0.03865650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00668319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00748113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00095263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009919 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00582164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,190,018 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

