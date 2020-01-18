Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Powell Industries an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

POWL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.69. 113,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $541.94 million, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Powell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

