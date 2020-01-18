PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $128.49. 2,781,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,625. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

