PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.78 EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.