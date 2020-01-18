PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

