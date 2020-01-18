Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PD stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.95. 850,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.75. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of $557.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

