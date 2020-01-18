Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 43 ($0.57) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

PFD stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 42 ($0.55). 3,523,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.28. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.71 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $355.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

