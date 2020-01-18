Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

