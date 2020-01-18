Profile Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $59,336.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $59,336.00 and approximately $6,097.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Allcoin. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00052627 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00072826 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,895.88 or 0.99837282 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045372 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.