Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Prudential Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. 6,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

