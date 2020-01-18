PUBLISH Market Cap Hits $295,741.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $295,741.00 and $57,011.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.