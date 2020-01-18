Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $32.34 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05734439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00128013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

