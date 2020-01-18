Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCYO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

PCYO stock remained flat at $$12.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 46,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,856. The company has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

