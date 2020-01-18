QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.47% of QEP Resources worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QEP. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources Inc has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.12.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

