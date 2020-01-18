Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $37,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,546,056.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 57.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.