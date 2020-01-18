Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 881,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

