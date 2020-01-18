Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $3.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.66 or 0.05641026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00128613 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.