Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RAVN. National Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of RAVN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 124,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.46. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

