Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 515 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $88.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

