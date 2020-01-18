Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $437,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $76.82 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

