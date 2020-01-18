Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total value of $1,660,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $600.03 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

