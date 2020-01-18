Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 324 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,988,000 after acquiring an additional 265,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of NNN opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

