Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.
Rayonier stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 585,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.88.
Rayonier Company Profile
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
