Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 585,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 94,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

