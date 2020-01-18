Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Recruit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Recruit stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Recruit has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

