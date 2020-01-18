RED Achieves Market Capitalization of $313,156.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, RED has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a market cap of $313,156.00 and approximately $36,967.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00683991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000454 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

