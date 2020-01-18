RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $66,691.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00621586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00121998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001170 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RFOX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

