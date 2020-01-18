Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

LAMR stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

