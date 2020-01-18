Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.