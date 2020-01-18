Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 373,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.