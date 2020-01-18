Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 277,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. Renasant has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

