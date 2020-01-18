Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RBCAA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.64. 19,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,475. The company has a market cap of $956.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the third quarter worth $167,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

