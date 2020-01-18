Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

RVNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 628,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.23. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.